Michael’s on East celebrates 30th anniversary with special menu

Michael’s on East co-owners Michael Klauber and Philip Mancini want to bring their experiences from around the world to Sarasota.
To celebrate the restaurant’s 30th year in business in Sarasota, Klauber and Mancini launched a World’s Best Epicurean Adventure menu that will run through April 29 at Michael’s on East, 1212 East Avenue South, Sarasota. The menu includes a two-course lunch at $18.95 and a three-course dinner at $34.95.
The special dishes have been inspired by exotic journeys Klauber and Mancini have led over the years with the Gulf Coast Connoisseur Club, the loyalty program which also hosts food and wine-focused luxury trips annually, according to a Michael’s on East release.
“Quite a lot has changed in Sarasota since 1987 and we’ve been proud and privileged to be a part of so many evolutions in the culinary scene, festivals and community events,” Klauber said in the release. “Phil and I both enjoy traveling the world and bringing back the very best from around the globe to Sarasota residents and visitors through our restaurant. It seemed only appropriate to offer our guests the ‘World’s Best’ as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Michael’s On East.”
The dinner is available Monday through Saturday and the lunch is available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For full menu details, visit bestfood.com. Call Michael’s on East at 941-366-0007.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
