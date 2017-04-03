Easter dining options in the Bradenton-Sarasota area

Easter is less than two weeks away. Here’s all the information you need to make plans for an Easter Sunday celebration.
▪ Pier 22, 1200 1st Ave. W., will enhance its already-popular Sunday brunch menu for the Easter holiday. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can dine on an endless buffet along with $4 mimosas and $4 bloody marys at $34.95 for adults and $14.95 for children. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at pier22dining.com/reservations or by calling 941-748-8087.
▪ The Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, will host an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16 at a cost of $39.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids. To see what Polo’s Easter brunch menu will offer, visit pologrillandbar.com/calendar/easter-2017. Call 941-782-0899, extension 2, or visit pologrillandbar.com/reservations to make reservations.
▪ The Powel Crosley Estate, 8474 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will have two brunch seatings available for brunch; one at 10 a.m. and another at 12:30 p.m. Seats for adults cost $44 and children are $27. Children under 2 years of age are complimentary. Guests can dine in the grand room or on the bay front and after brunch is over, guests are invited to tour the estate. For details on the menu, visit crosleysupperclub.com. Reservations are required as tickets will not be sold at the door. To make reservations, call 941-312-0000.
▪ Seasons 52, 170 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will offer an Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu with prices is available for viewing at seasons52.com/menu-listing/easter-brunch. Reserve a spot at seasons52.com/reservations or call 941-702-9652.
▪ The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will have Easter brunch available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $49 per adult and $15 per adult. View the menu and make reservations at thecapitalgrille.com or call the restaurant at 941-256-3647.
▪ The Table Creekside, 5365 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will have an Easter brunch menu available, as well as the restaurant’s regular full menu, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests 21 and older who purchase an entree will receive a complimentary mimosa. Unlimited mimosas are available for $15. The menu is online at tablesrq.com/easter-brunch-menu.pdf. To make reservations, call 941-921-9465.
▪ Michael’s on the Bay at Selby Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., will offer a buffet brunch complete with an Easter egg hunt for kids and family photos with the Easter bunny. Seatings are available from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at a cost of $80 per adults who are not Selby members, $70 for members and $30 for children ages 4 to 12. Children under 3 are free. View the menu and make reservations at selby.org/events/event/easter-brunch. Call 941-366-5731 with questions.
▪ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 2001 Siesta Drive, Sarasota, will host a three-course Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at $44.95 per person and $18.95 per child. View the menu and make reservations at flemingssteakhouse.com. Call the Sarasota location at 941-358-9463.
