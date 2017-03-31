Whiskey, wine events in Sarasota for April Fool’s Day weekend

Drink wine and support historic preservation. Sounds like a good deal, right?
That’s the game plan for the Wine Walk to Ca’ d’Zan. “Learn about wines while you enjoy the splendor of the Ringling grounds and gardens on this self-guided wine tasting tour along the drive to John and Mable Ringling’s historic mansion,” according to the event website page. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday, can still be purchased for $135 at ringling.org/events/wine-walk-ca-dzan.
For more information about the Wine Walk, call 941-358-3180.
If wine’s not the poison you pick, no worries. The Whiskey Obsesssion Festival runs through Saturday. It began on Wednesday and concludes with a free concert and street party on Saturday night at the corner of South Lemon Avenue and State Street in downtown Sarasota. The party will feature Brown Forman cocktails, craft beer, local food vendors and five local, regional and national rock and blues acts including Bradenton’s Have Gun, Will Travel, according to whiskeyobsessionfestival.com, where tickets for admission to Friday’s remaining Whiskey Obsession Festival events can be purchased.
