March 27, 2017 12:01 PM

The Dub Shack closes; owners hope it’s temporary

By Janelle O’Dea

University Park

The Dub Shack, 8217 Tourist Center Drive, closed Monday after only two months in business.

Owners hope the closure is temporary, per a post on the location’s Facebook page.

“It’s a sad day today at the Shack it looks like we will be taking a little bit of a break (a week or two) to get everything all sorted out,” the post said.

The Dub Shack opened in January after shedding the World of Beer name but is forced to close today by way of an injunction granted in favor of World of Beer.

The Dub Shack is a project operated by Dean Lambert, a former World of Beer franchisee, in coordination with Jeremy Joerger of JDub’s Brewing Co.

Neither could be reached for comment regarding future plans for the location.

Editor's Choice Videos