Manatee County Public Libraries system hosts second edible book event

On April 8, Manatee County is taking a slice out of a worldwide baking event.
The Rocky Bluff Library, 6750 U.S. Highway 301 N., will celebrate the International Edible Book Festival, a worldwide event that brings bibliophiles and pastry connoisseurs together. The April 8 event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and anyone can participate, as long as they follow two rules:
▪ Entries must be edible;
▪ Entries must be related to a book.
“Entries can be made of bananas, rice crispy treats, potatoes, cake with fondant, literally anything edible!” according to the release.
Kids 12 and under and those 13 and over will compete in separate categories.
Prizes will be awarded for people’s choice, voted to victory by the audience, and first and second place, which will be awarded by local culinary professionals. Winners will receive custom totes filled with aprons and other baking swag, along with bragging rights.
“This year’s event features a demo, games, crafts, photo booth, cake, prizes and a collaborative art project by the community,” Dana Mascari, librarian and event lead, said in a press release.
This is the second year Manatee County Public Libraries has participated in the event. The loosely organized International Edible Book Festival was born around 2000 and is celebrated in almost two dozen countries, according to the festival’s website.
Leading up to the event, all six Manatee County Public Library locations will have Edible Book Contest Manatee bookmarks available for pickup as well as coloring sheets that can be put on display at the libraries. For a list of Manatee County Public Libraries locations and contact information, visit mymanatee.org/home/government/departments/neighborhood-services/library/locations-hours.html.
Those who want to enter but are lacking inspiration are encouraged to visit Manatee County Public Libraries’ Pinterest page at pinterest.com/mcplspins/edible-books/.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments