Yuniku offering cooking classes in March, April

If you’ve always wanted to learn how to make sushi but the thought intimidates you, now is your chance to roll the dice.
Or, in this case, the sushi.
Yuniku, 8641 Lockwood Ridge Road, will host cooking classes on March 29 and April 20. Attendees will learn to make three different dishes: a Rainbow sushi roll, Teriyaki salmon and an avocado salad. The $30 price includes dining on the three dishes afterward accompanied by a cocktail. Call Yuniku at 941-993-1112 to reserve a spot in the cooking classes.
The restaurant, owned and operated by Michael Dong, opened the Japanese fusion restaurant in May. Yuniku is the Japanese word for “unique” and offers an Asian fusion menu, including Thai, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Hibachi flavors.
Dong, who lives part-time in China with his wife and daughter, has owned and operated restaurants since age 17. This time around, he wanted to go for something decidedly upscale and oriented toward an evening crowd, though Yuniku still offers an expansive lunch spread.
Yuniku offers daily endless sushi and hibachi from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and from 3 p.m. until close for dinner. Early bird specials run from 3 to 5 p.m., including $3 off of the endless menu.
Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 p.m., including specially priced drinks and $5 bar appetizers, according to a Yuniku release.
Yuniku is open Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit yunikufl.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
