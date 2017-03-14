Caddy’s at the Pointe opens on St. Patrick’s Day

Caddy’s at the Pointe will be open Friday, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
The St. Petersburg-based bar and grill brand announced the move into the former Tarpon Pointe Grill and Tiki Bar space at 801 Riverside Drive E. in February. The Bradenton Caddy’s location, dubbed Caddy’s at the Pointe, first announced a March 14 opening date on its Facebook page. After evaluating the work left to be done, the Caddy’s owners decided a St. Patrick’s Day opening date would be better.
“We just passed our health inspection (Monday) and we’ve got a few more things to wrap up today,” Barry O’Connor, one-third of the Caddy’s ownership team, said on Tuesday. “We’re looking at opening on Friday.”
All restaurants in Florida have to pass an initial health inspection conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Inspection reports for all restaurants are updated by the state every Sunday and can be searched through the Dining Adviser at dine.bradenton.com.
In a three-restaurant opening spate, Caddy’s joins Duffy’s Sports Grill and Mission BBQ in opening within a two-week period in Bradenton.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Caddy’s at the Pointe operating hours
- Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 a.m.
Comments