St. Patrick’s Day food specials in the Bradenton area

If you’re in search of green beer, corned beef and cabbage and plenty of Irish fun, you’re in luck. Just make sure to wear green to avoid the St. Patrick’s Day pinch.
Practice your blarney over a drink (or three) at the following Bradenton-area establishments offering St. Patrick’s Day specials:
▪ Clancy’s, 6218 Cortez Road, will host its 17th annual St. Paddy’s Day Bash with nonstop live entertainment from noon to 1 a.m. Guests can enjoy traditional Irish fare like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and Irish coffee along with hamburgers and hot dogs. A $50 prize will go to the person with the best Irish costume. Contact: 941-794-2489
▪ O’Brick’s Irish Pub and Martini Bar, 427 12th St. W., will have an Irish-themed menu running all day, including the following: corned beef chowder, hot corned beef on rye, corned beef reuben and a corned beef and cabbage dinner. O’Brick’s will have green beer available throughout the day with other drink specials coming online later in the evening. Contact: 941-896-8860
▪ Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., will have corned beef sandwiches available for lunch, and corned beef and cabbage for lunch and dinner. A list of St. Patrick’s Day libations, including Irish whiskey, Irish coffee, green beer and Guinness will be available all day. Contact: 941-748-8087
▪ From 5 to 10 p.m. on Old Main Street, downtown Bradenton’s Main Street Live will have live music that adds to the St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
▪ Edelweiss Restaurant, 611 Manatee Ave. E., will offer corned beef and cabbage and green beer. Contact: 941-748-3838
▪ Anna Maria Oyster Bar, with four area locations, will have all-you-can-eat corned beef and cabbage and green beer. Phone numbers for different locations available at oysterbar.net.
▪ MacAllisters Grill and Tavern, 8110 Lakewood Main St., will host a St. Patrick’s Day festival. The menu will offer corned beer and cabbage and green beer accompanied by live music. Face painting will be available for kids. Contact: 941-359-2424
▪ From 5:30 to 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, the Polo Bar and Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, will offer the following Irish specials: corned beef sliders, corned beef and cabbage, green beer, Irish car bombs and a Bailey’s Leprechaun Martini. Contact: 941-782-0899
St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the patron saint of Ireland, though whether he was actually Irish is up for debate, according to history.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
