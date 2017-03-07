Caddy’s at the Pointe to open March 14

Caddy’s at the Pointe will open on the Bradenton Riverwalk on March 14, according to the company’s Facebook page.
Caddy’s, which has two locations in Pinellas County, will take over the spot at 801 Riverside Drive E. vacated when Tarpon Pointe Grill & Tiki Bar closed in January 2016.
Barry O’Connor, a partner in the Caddy’s business, recently told the Bradenton Herald that he and his business partners, Sean James and Marcus Winters, signed a five-year lease with options for renewal.
Caddy’s at the Pointe will accommodate boats and have marina use available at the nearby Tarpon Pointe Marina. The location will have a full bar complete with wine, beer and liquor.
