March 7, 2017 3:32 PM

Caddy’s at the Pointe to open March 14

Cravings blog by Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

BRADENTON

Caddy’s at the Pointe will open on the Bradenton Riverwalk on March 14, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Caddy’s, which has two locations in Pinellas County, will take over the spot at 801 Riverside Drive E. vacated when Tarpon Pointe Grill & Tiki Bar closed in January 2016.

Barry O’Connor, a partner in the Caddy’s business, recently told the Bradenton Herald that he and his business partners, Sean James and Marcus Winters, signed a five-year lease with options for renewal.

Caddy’s at the Pointe will accommodate boats and have marina use available at the nearby Tarpon Pointe Marina. The location will have a full bar complete with wine, beer and liquor.

Janelle O'Dea: 941-745-7095

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

