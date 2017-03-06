Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum hosts canning class

Learn to preserve food and knowledge with a class at the Florida Maritime Museum.
The Canning 101 class is part of the museum’s Folk School. Lisa Fulk, a Cornell-certified Master Food Preserver and the owner of Bradenton-based Sunshine Canning, will teach the class that is “meant for students who are new to canning or need a refresher course,” according to a release from the Folk School.
“This workshop will focus on safety, equipment and science during a discussion of boiling water bath techniques. This method is used for everything from jams to pickles to fruit. With this method, the workshop will focus on pickles and will help students understand brine, sweet and dill recipes, and what ingredients are needed for a successful project. Once the methods are understood, students will be able to participate in pickling a seasonal vegetable, which students will be able to take home,” per the release.
The $35 registration fee pays for all supplies needed for the course.
There are two class dates:
▪ March 18 (registration due Saturday) from 10 a.m. to noon.
▪ April 4 (registration due March 28) from 10 a.m. to noon.
Both classes are held at the Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. To register, call 941-708-6120.
For a complete class schedule for The Folk School at Florida Maritime Museum, visit FloridaMaritimeMuseum.org/Folk-School.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments