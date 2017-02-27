Eat and learn on historical walking tours in Bradenton

A three-hour historical walking tour of downtown Bradenton and Village of the Arts will provide a glimpse into two of Bradenton’s historic neighborhoods.
The owners of Taste Magazine, a locally based dining and travel magazine published three times per year, organized the walking tours. Two options are available:
▪ Tour 1, Thursdays at 1 p.m., explores the Village of the Arts, where houses built in the 1920’s and 1930’s were converted into art galleries, shops and restaurants. On this tour, receive cuisine samples from Arts & Eats Restaurant, Ortygia and Sugar Cubed. The tour begins at Motorworks Brewery, where you’ll go on a tour of the brewery and try a locally produced craft beer. Cost: $45.
▪ Tour 2, Tuesdays at 1 p.m., takes you to Bradenton’s Old Main Street adjacent to the Manatee River. You’ll have a chance to learn the history of downtown’s 1926 shopping arcade, Carnegie Library and “classic buildings that endured over a century of growth,” according to the Taste description. You’ll get to try food from The Fish and Sage Biscuit after the tour starts at the South Florida Museum. The tour also finishes at the South Florida Museum with desserts from Sugar Cubed bakery. Cost: $55.
The cost includes all food and non-alcoholic beverages, except the beer at Motorworks on Tour 1, which is included. Vegan and gluten-free dietary restrictions cannot be accommodated.
The Taste walking tour description asks participants to wear comfortable shoes and dress for rain or shine.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 941-366-7950. Visit tasteweb.net for more information.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
