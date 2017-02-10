Valentine’s Day happenings in Bradenton-Sarasota

Below you’ll find some sweet deals for Valentine’s Day.
▪ While usually closed on Tuesday, Arts and Eats will be open for Valentine’s Day, complete with a multi-course, fixed-price menu with a champagne toast and live music. To make view menu details and make reservations, visit artsandeatsfl.com/menus/valentines-day-menu. For additional details, call the restaurant at 941-201-6647.
▪ Ortygia will offer a “specially prepared aphrodisiac dinner” on Tuesday night at $80 per couple, excluding tax and tip. There are two seatings, one at 6 and another at 8:30. To make reservations, visit ortygiarestaurant.com/contact. For more details, call Ortygia at 941-741-8646.
▪ C’est La Vie UTC, 8527 Cooper Creek Blvd, will host a four-course fixed-price dinner with a champagne toast for $55 plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairing is available for an additional $20. The evening will include live music by a piano and violin duo. For details about the menu, visit cestlaviesarasota.com. Call 941-355-2323 to make reservations.
1,364 number of U.S. manufacturing establishments that produced primarily chocolate and cocoa products in 2014, employing 42,043 people
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
▪ The Polo Bar & Grill, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, will offer a Valentine’s Day menu on Tuesday. The evening will include a performance by strolling violinist Laurie Vodnoy-Wright. To view the menu, visit pologrillandbar.com/valentines-day-2017. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 941-782-0899, ext. 2, or online at pologrillandbar.com/reservations.
▪ The Table Creekside, 5365 Tamiami Trail South. Sarasota, is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu in addition to its usual dinner menu through Feb. 14. For details on the menu, visit tablesrq.com. For reservations, call 941-921-9465.
13,765 the number of florist establishments nationwide in 2014
Source: U.S. Census Bureau
▪ Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, 2001 Siesta Drive, has a three-course menu available through Feb. 19 for couples who can’t make it out on Tuesday. To view the menu details and make reservations online visit flemingssteakhouse.com. Call the Sarasota location at 941-358-9463 for more information.
And if you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day, or you and your sweetie don’t have a ton of extra cash to splurge on a fancy meal, Dunkin’ Donuts has you covered. The coffee-and-pastry chain is offering fudge brownie swirl-flavored coffee and vanilla cupcake-flavored coffee in addition to two heart-shaped donuts; one is the Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Heart Donut, a chocolate-covered with raspberry filling, and the other is the Brownie Batter Crumble Heart Donut, with brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling, frosted with chocolate icing and sprinkled with brownie crumble.
The Fudge Croissant Donut is also making a reappearance for Valentine’s Day. It combines Dunkin’s glazed croissant donut with fudge filling, topped with chocolate and white icing drizzle.
The Valentine’s Day promotions started on Feb. 8 and they’ll only be around for a limited time, according to a release from Dunkin’.
Comments