Council’s in downtown Bradenton reopens next week

Burger lovers in Bradenton, rejoice. The historic downtown burger joint Council’s will reopen on Tuesday.
The owners of Toasted Mango Cafe, Kimberly Duffy and Sandi Wagner, purchased downtown Bradenton’s favorite burger bar, Council’s, and will reopen it on Tuesday with the help of former owner Lawton Smith.
“Lawton will be there showing us all the recipes; for the chili and how to make the burgers and all that jazz,” Duffy said. “And the potato salad.”
The hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Duffy said they’ll likely keep those hours for the foreseeable future, though they hope to extend them eventually.
Duffy and Wagner don’t plan to change the Council’s menu, either, which means the bar will keep serving its famous burgers-on-a-napkin and no fries.
Named Council’s Burgers in 1936, Council Smith operated the burger joint about a block or two away from its current location at 536 12th St. W. He moved it in 1954, and it served what many residents call the best burger in town ever since. Lawton Smith, Council’s son, took over operations in the 1970s.
In November, Smith quietly closed the establishment after 80 years of history in his family.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
