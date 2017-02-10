Pan-Asian, sushi restaurant replaces Derek’s on Manatee Avenue

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder Pause

1:02 Trauma center director describes injuries sustained by members of Nik Wallenda's troupe after a fall from a high wire.

2:40 Nik Wallenda discusses what happened when 5 fell from a high-wire pyramid

2:14 Cousin of Nik Wallenda says there's more to the high-wire fall

2:48 Manatee County Commission retreat gets tense while discussing county administrator

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal to visit homes of each of her 1,003 students

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

0:34 Scene of the rollover crash on I-75 near mile marker 222

2:04 Manatee fire districts look to provide non-transport Advanced Life Support