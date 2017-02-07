Cravings Blog

February 7, 2017

Zaxby’s applies to build location in Manatee County

By Janelle O’Dea

On Monday, Zaxby’s applied with Manatee County for a building permit to bring its wings, Zalads and Zappetizers to Bradenton.

The company filed to build a 90-seat, 3,800-square-foot restaurant at 6591 State Road 70 E. on a property adjacent to Manatee Technical College. The plans, filed in December with Manatee County’s Building and Development Services Department, include associated parking, utilities and a drive-thru.

Zaxby’s is a franchised fried chicken chain that grew out of Statesboro, Ga. The chain is now established in 17 states, stretching east to Virginia and as far west as New Mexico.

A new Zaxby’s is planned for Gibsonton, according to the Zaxby’s website. Otherwise, the closest locations to Bradenton-Sarasota are one in Largo and three in Tampa.

Beachwood Foods LLC owns the property, just under 1 acre, where the restaurant will be built. The LLC, with a listed address in Carrollton, Ga., paid $775,000 for the land in December.

