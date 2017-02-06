Cravings Blog

February 6, 2017 3:28 PM

It’s National Frozen Yogurt Day

By Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

It’s National Frozen Yogurt Day and Menchie’s wants to help you celebrate.

The frozen yogurt chain is offering a buy one, get one free deal all day Monday at the Bradenton River Club Plaza location, 5770 Ranch Lake Boulevard, and the Sarasota location, 2809 University Parkway. The promotion is good for one frozen yogurt and another of equal or lesser value.

National Frozen Yogurt Day is one of many “holidays” that were reportedly invented to give companies an extra marketing push. Particular food holidays vary between different sources. For example, the Foodimentary food blog has Feb. 6 as National Chopsticks Day.

Call Menchie’s Bradenton at 941-758-5095 or Sarasota at 941-359-2658 with questions.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

