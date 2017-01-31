BurgerFi offers Burger Box special for Super Bowl Sunday

For some people, Super Bowl Sunday is about the big game. For others, it’s all about the food.
BurgerFi is providing an easy Super Bowl party option with a one-day-only Burger Box special. Super Bowl party hosts can order the Burger Box at $50. It includes 10 cheeseburgers with a double natural angus burger, double American cheese, lettuce, tomato and BurgerFi’s signature sauce.
To order a Burger Box, call the Sarasota BurgerFi at 941-800-1800. The restaurant is at 257 N. Cattlemen Road.
Snap Dog, hot dog ‘born on the streets of New York,’ comes to Sarasota
A piece of New York is coming to Sarasota in the form of hot dogs.
Snap Dog, a hot dog company “born on the streets of New York,” introduced its all-beef hot dogs to the Florida market through Sarasota restaurant Koukla’s Classic Delicatessen, 7606 Lockwood Ridge Road.
“Our mission is to bring some real New York flavor to Sarasota,” Margaret Espinal, who owns Koukla’s with her husband, Frankie, said in a release. “We miss the Snap Dogs that you can only find on street carts in New York City. We discovered them last year on a trip to New York, and couldn’t wait to bring them here. No one in Florida has them but us.”
The Espinals also have enlisted the help of an art class from Manatee School for the Arts to create a New York City mural on one of the delicatessen’s walls.
Snap Dog hot dogs are smoked in a real smokehouse, according to the Snap Dog website, and the casing of the hot dogs is what differentiates them. Without using dyes or coloring, Snap Dog “brands” each hot dog with the company name and the word “beef.”
Keith Dorman, the founder/CEO of Snap Dog, said in the release that for most people, the type of hot dog they’re getting is a “big mystery.”
“We’re thrilled to bring Snap Dogs to Florida,” Dorman said. “That way, people can enjoy the authentic taste of a real New York City hot dog, but know they are getting 100 percent premium beef. We’re on a mission to elevate the hot dog experience.”
Dorman previously worked as a hot dog cart vendor on 55th and Broadway in New York City, where he was inspired to create Snap Dog.
The Snap Dogs will be served at Koukla’s Classic Delicatessen with various toppings, including the Snap Dog pushcart-style onion sauce, fresh onions and smoked paprika.
For more information, call Koukla’s at 941-351-9251.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
