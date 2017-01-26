Free food on Thursday at Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick wants to celebrate its ninth birthday with you and your friends.
Everyone who visits the Bradenton Chicken Salad Chick location at 7350 Cortez Road W. will get a free scoop of the Classic Carol chicken salad. The Classic Carol is the brand’s original and most popular flavor, according to a Chicken Salad Chick release.
The deal, which is limited to one scoop per customer, is only good on Thursday.
According to the Chicken Salad Chick website, the restaurant concept started in the founders’ kitchen. Stacy Brown was on her own “personal quest to find the perfect chicken salad.” She realized the perfect recipe is different for everyone and she began crafting different chicken salad recipes in her kitchen. Soon enough she and her husband, Kevin, founded the Chicken Salad Chick Co.
The Bradenton Chicken Salad Chick opened in September and is run by locally based franchisees Elizabeth and Cody Toole.
For more information, call the Bradenton Chicken Salad Chick at 941-761-4440.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
