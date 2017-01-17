Cravings Blog

January 17, 2017 12:03 PM

You don’t need an excuse to eat this burger, but in case you do...

Cravings blog by Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the idea behind New Year’s resolutions, right? Shed your old, bad habits and create new ones for a better and more fulfilling life.

Well, BurgerFi is giving you a chance to ditch the commitment, or at least for a day. In honor of national Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day (yep, apparently it’s one of those made-up marketing holidays) BurgerFi, 257 N. Cattlemen Road, is offering its Breakfast All Day burger for $5 on Tuesday. It usually runs somewhere between $8 and $10.

I’ll tell you what’s on the burger, but I advise sitting down first. It’s got an angus burger patty, American cheese, bacon, maple syrup (wait, there’s more), fried egg, hash brown, grilled onions and ketchup. I suppose if your New Year’s resolution was to eat healthier, this is certainly one way to break it.

I’m not going to lie to you; this burger is stupid delicious. I’m pretty biased here, because when I ate it I was pretty hungry and bacon with maple syrup is one of my favorite breakfast flavor combinations. I tried the Breakfast All Day burger a few months ago when BurgerFi opened in Sarasota. I did not eat the whole burger, though, and opted to split it with another Bradenton Herald staff member. Perhaps you’re more daring than I, but I advise you do the same to avoid the food coma of your life.

And listen, this doesn’t have to be the end of healthy eating, if that’s your New Year’s resolution. If you’re wracked with guilt hours after chowing down on this king-of-breakfast burger, take a nap and start again tomorrow. I believe in you!

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

Related content

Cravings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

View more video

About Cravings

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

Editor's Choice Videos