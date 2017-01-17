You don’t need an excuse to eat this burger, but in case you do...

Out with the old, in with the new. That’s the idea behind New Year’s resolutions, right? Shed your old, bad habits and create new ones for a better and more fulfilling life.
Well, BurgerFi is giving you a chance to ditch the commitment, or at least for a day. In honor of national Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day (yep, apparently it’s one of those made-up marketing holidays) BurgerFi, 257 N. Cattlemen Road, is offering its Breakfast All Day burger for $5 on Tuesday. It usually runs somewhere between $8 and $10.
I’ll tell you what’s on the burger, but I advise sitting down first. It’s got an angus burger patty, American cheese, bacon, maple syrup (wait, there’s more), fried egg, hash brown, grilled onions and ketchup. I suppose if your New Year’s resolution was to eat healthier, this is certainly one way to break it.
I’m not going to lie to you; this burger is stupid delicious. I’m pretty biased here, because when I ate it I was pretty hungry and bacon with maple syrup is one of my favorite breakfast flavor combinations. I tried the Breakfast All Day burger a few months ago when BurgerFi opened in Sarasota. I did not eat the whole burger, though, and opted to split it with another Bradenton Herald staff member. Perhaps you’re more daring than I, but I advise you do the same to avoid the food coma of your life.
And listen, this doesn’t have to be the end of healthy eating, if that’s your New Year’s resolution. If you’re wracked with guilt hours after chowing down on this king-of-breakfast burger, take a nap and start again tomorrow. I believe in you!
