Cravings Blog

January 17, 2017 12:02 PM

Yo! Sushi offering Furiously Flavorful menu through Jan. 27

Cravings blog by Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

Manatee

Yo! Sushi rings in the new year by offering the Furiously Flavorful menu through Jan. 27.

Guests to the conveyer-belt sushi bar can enjoy 40 different dishes for $3.50 each. The special menu only runs on weekdays. Yo! Sushi is located inside of The Mall at University Town Center but has different operating hours than the mall. (see below)

Founded in 1997, Yo! Sushi was the first to bring the concept of a Japanese “kaiten” sushi bar that delivered food via a conveyor belt to the United Kingdom, according to a Yo! Sushi release. Yo! Sushi opened its first U.S. restaurants in 2015 in New Jersey and Florida, with more than 90 locations worldwide.

For more information on Yo! Sushi, visit yosushiusa.com.

For more info on The Mall at University Town Center, visit mallatutc.com.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

Yo! Sushi operating hours

  • Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Related content

Cravings Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

View more video

About Cravings

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

Editor's Choice Videos