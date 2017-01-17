Yo! Sushi offering Furiously Flavorful menu through Jan. 27

Yo! Sushi rings in the new year by offering the Furiously Flavorful menu through Jan. 27.
Guests to the conveyer-belt sushi bar can enjoy 40 different dishes for $3.50 each. The special menu only runs on weekdays. Yo! Sushi is located inside of The Mall at University Town Center but has different operating hours than the mall. (see below)
Founded in 1997, Yo! Sushi was the first to bring the concept of a Japanese “kaiten” sushi bar that delivered food via a conveyor belt to the United Kingdom, according to a Yo! Sushi release. Yo! Sushi opened its first U.S. restaurants in 2015 in New Jersey and Florida, with more than 90 locations worldwide.
For more information on Yo! Sushi, visit yosushiusa.com.
For more info on The Mall at University Town Center, visit mallatutc.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Yo! Sushi operating hours
- Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Comments