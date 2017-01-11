Fuzzy’s Taco Shop plans for Bradenton opening

One taco shop is feeling warm and fuzzy about the Bradenton-Sarasota market, as evidenced by the nationwide chain’s decision to open a Bradenton location.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, a Fort Worth, Texas-based chain restaurant, will open at 4808 14th St. W. in Bradenton. Franchisees Kelly and David Hunt are hoping for a mid-March opening, according to an email sent by Allie Lesiuk, a public relations representative for Fuzzy’s on behalf of Strauss Marketing Public Relations.
Fuzzy’s offers typical cantina-style food such as chips and queso, Baja tacos, stuffed burritos, quesadillas and smothered-in-sauce enchiladas. Breakfast options include tacos and burritos as well as traditional Mexican dishes such as huevos rancheros.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Bradenton franchisees Kelly and David Hunt hope to open the location at 4808 14th St. W. by mid-March
For those not in the mood for tortillas, Fuzzy’s has a selection of sandwiches. Most of Fuzzy’s menu selections fall below the $5 range. The Bradenton location will have the same menu as the Sarasota Fuzzy’s, including a full bar. To see what you can find on Fuzzy’s menu, visit fuzzystacoshop.com.
Fuzzy’s opened its first Florida location in Sarasota at 2515 University Parkway in the summer of 2015. Since then, Fuzzy’s has opened locations in Tallahassee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Naples.
Linda Vaetch, director of marketing at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, said the Bradenton market is suitable for the chain’s next expansion because of its proximity to Sarasota and Tampa Bay.
“The Sarasota Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location led the way for our expansion into the state of Florida, and it certainly hasn’t disappointed,” Vaetch said in an email. “Its strong sales numbers have helped spur our entry into the Tampa Bay, Orlando and Fort Myers markets, and we look forward to opening 25-plus total locations in Florida over the next five years.”
The Bradenton location should employ roughly 30 people, Lesiuk said. Interested applicants can visit the Sarasota location and speak with a manager there about possible employment.
The 83,000-square-foot Fountains shopping plaza that will house Fuzzy’s also has a Crunch Fitness gym, Grand Buffet Chinese and Japanese cuisine hibachi restaurant, a Mobile Fix phone repair shop, Kyle’s Korner gallery and thrift shop, a MAD Nutrition and Smoothies location, Anna’s Deli, Blue Monkey Hookah Lounge and Livingston’s Billiards. Nearby are freestanding Pizza Hut and Hooters locations.
The Fountains property is owned by RH Holdings Bradenton LLC, a Belle Mead, New Jersey-based company. RH Holdings bought the building in November 2013 for $2.1 million from Plano, Texas-based BRE-1 Inc.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop started in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2003. The chain now has more than 100 active or planned locations across the U.S.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Bradenton operating hours
- Sunday-Monday, 11 a.m. to midnight
- Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
