First Watch launches Jump Start menu

Eating healthy and going out to eat don’t always mix. First Watch, a Bradenton-based daytime cafe, launched a Jump Start menu for the New Year that should help you stay on track with goals while enjoying a meal out with family and friends.
The limited-time Jump Start menu includes four new superfood-packed dishes, including the A.M. Superfoods bowl. The bowl combines coconut milk chia seed pudding, fruit, natural preserves and house-made granola, according to a First Watch release. Social media craze over the dish prompted First Watch to extend its shelf life into the New Year.
“The bowl was part of our seasonal menu during the holidays, and we had intentions to discontinue it in early January. It wasn’t until we saw our customers’ hundreds of Instagram photos of it, along with raving reviews and the dish’s awesome sales that we decided to carry it over onto our new Jump Start seasonal menu,” Shane Schaibly, First Watch’s corporate chef and vice president of culinary strategy said in the release.
Per the release, the Jump Start menu also includes:
▪ Multigrain Croissant Breakfast Sandwich, with egg white frittata with turkey sausage, roasted shallots and Parmesan, topped with fresh sliced tomatoes, arugula and basil pesto on a grilled multi-grain croissant. Served with lemon dressed organic mixed greens.
▪ Lemon Blueberry Quinoa Pancakes, with three mid-sized blueberry quinoa pancakes topped with blueberry lemon butter and our house-made granola. Served with mixed berry compute and warm maple syrup.
▪ Morning Meditation juice blend, with orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet.
The Jump Start menu will be served through March 19. To find your closest First Watch, visit firstwatch.com.
