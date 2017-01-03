Ortygia hosts wine tent sale

If you find yourself whining about Bradenton’s not-so-fine wine selection, Ortygia Restaurant is the place to be on Jan. 22.
According to an announcement from the Sicilian-French-Mediterranean fusion restaurant, it’s the biggest wine tent sale in the Tampa Bay area. The invitation promises “hundreds of bottles of wines from around the world on sale.”
The sale will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the restaurant’s garden. Ortygia is located at 1418 13th St. W. in Bradenton’s Village of the Arts district. For more information, call 941-741-8646.
Chef Gaetano “Guy” Cannata opened Ortygia in 2007. He learned the hybrid Sicilian-French cooking technique from growing up in a Sicilian neighborhood in New Jersey.
To read more about Chef Guy’s style of cooking, visit scribd.com/doc/127741475/Legend-of-the-Monzu.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
