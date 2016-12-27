New Year’s Eve parties and events in Bradenton area

Still making New Year’s Eve plans? Cool, me too. I still have no idea what I’m going to do, but I assembled a list to make the choice easier.
▪ Pier 22, 1200 First Ave. W., will have extended hours on New Year’s Eve, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. A special holiday menu (available to preview online) will be available along with a live DJ and midnight toast. At Pier 22’s Ballroom VIP Party, which runs at $119 per person, guests can enjoy prime rib and other offerings on the buffet, open bar, DJ music, a photo booth and a midnight toast. RSVP and make reservations online at pier22dining.com or call 941-748-8087.
▪ Blu Mangrove, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, is throwing back to the 1920’s with its Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve bash, including a four-course dinner, party favors, a Champagne toast and live music. The four-course dinner menu is $90 and couples can share a chef’s selection sushi boat for $200. For menu details, reservations and other questions call 941-479-7827. Reservations can also be made online at blumangrove.com. 1920’s attire is encouraged.
▪ Riverhouse Reef & Grill, 955 Riverside Drive, Palmetto, will open its doors for a New Year’s Eve party from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. It includes a ball drop, Champagne toast, full buffet, music by a live DJ, raffles and party favors. Adults will pay $79, kids between 6 and 12 years of age are $15 and kids under age 6 are free. More details can be found at riverhousereefandgrill.com or by calling 941-729-0616.
▪ Seafood Shack, 4110 127th St. W, Cortez, is hosting “The Shack’s Best Shuckin’ NYE Party Ever!” in its Neptune Room. The Eric Von Band will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and the Neptune Room will open at 8 p.m. A special appetizer menu will be available from 8 to 11 p.m. and guests can purchase drink specials from the cash bar. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. General admission tickets are $15. Seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis and reserved tables can be purchased ahead of time by visiting seafoodshack.simpletix.com. Reserved table fees do not include general admission. Call the Shack’s events line at 941-527-7868 with questions.
▪ Arts and Eats, 1114 12th St. W., is serving a fixed-price menu with several appetizer, main course and dessert selections. The $50 dinner also includes a glass of Champagne. View all of the menu details at artsandeatsfl.com. Reserve a spot via OpenTable at opentable.com/arts-and-eats-restaurant-and-gallery or call 941-201-6647.
▪ Ortygia, 1418 13th St. W., will have a New Year’s Eve fixed-price candlelight dinner with several appetizer, salad, main course and dessert choices. Two dinner seating times are available. View the full menu and make reservations online at ortygiarestaurant.com. Call 941-741-8646 with any questions.
▪ Mattison’s City Grille at the Bradenton Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Boulevard, Suite 120, will host its grand re-opening on New Year’s Eve after being closed for renovations. Soul R Coaster will perform live music. Call 941-896-9660 to reserve a table or with any questions. If no one answers, leave a message with your name and number.
▪ The Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash from 8:30 p.m. to close with Shevonne & The Bad Boys Band and DJ Shevizzle. The party includes a ball drop, cash bar and dance floor. Pay $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Buy tickets at pologrillandbar.com and call 941-782-0899, ext. 235, with any questions.
▪ Amore Restaurant, 555 Bay Isles Parkway, Longboat Key, has two seating times: one for guests who want to dine before heading out to a party and a later one for those who want to dine and celebrate all in one place. The first seating, $40 per person, begins at 4:30 p.m. and includes a three-course meal. The second, $100 per person, starts at 8 p.m. and includes a four-course dinner, midnight Champagne toast, live music and dancing. Seating is limited and reservations are recommended. Call 941-383-1111 with questions and to make a reservation. The full dinner menu can also be viewed online at amorelbk.com.
▪ Brio Tuscan Grille, located inside The Mall at University Town Center at 140 University Town Center Drive, will offer a special New Year’s Eve menu including one entrée and either a side salad, soup or small dessert. The price of the two-course meal with the broiled Maine lobster tail and Creole shrimp pasta entrée is $29.95. The price of the two-course meal with the surf and turf entrée is $32.95. View menu details and make reservations at brioitalian.com or call the restaurant at 941-702-9102.
▪ Sol Meyer NY Delicatessen, 1473 Main St., will be open for lunch, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Call the deli at 941-955-3354 with questions.
