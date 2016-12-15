Smoothie King in Holmes Beach open for business

Though the Holmes Beach Commission unanimously voted out chain businesses in September, one that filed plans before the decision was made recently opened for business.
Besides, Dave Cotrone Jr., who franchises the Holmes Beach Smoothie King as well as the location at 3816 Manatee Ave. W., feels like he is just another small business owner in Bradenton.
“We just don’t consider ourselves as a big corporation,” Cotrone said. “We’re just a family from Bradenton who owns a Smoothie King and it happens to be a franchise. We run it like a local business. We’re so involved that a customer will have an experience and shoot me a text.”
The Cotrone family has lived in Manatee County for the past 20 years and Cotrone’s wife, Courtney Taylor (her maiden name), is originally from Anna Maria Island. Cotrone said he really came to appreciate the island more after he met his wife a few years ago. Courtney Taylor’s family has history on Anna Maria Island dating to the 1970’s.
Cotrone’s Manatee Avenue location won Smoothie King’s 2015 Store of the Year award. He competed with more than 700 other stores for the prize.
Cotrone quietly opened the Holmes Beach Smoothie King, 3248 East Bay Drive, earlier this month. The location will host its grand opening on Saturday and will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday at 4 p.m.
The Holmes Beach Smoothie King menu will include all of the same smoothie and snack favorites found at other Smoothie King locations.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Holmes Beach Smoothie King hours
- Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Sunday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
For more information, call the store at 941-900-1110
