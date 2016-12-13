Make up to 210 bagel flavor combinations at Polo Grill & Bar

OK, local bagel fans. If you aren’t too scorned by past experiences with Manatee County’s bagel offerings, get ready to try again.
Background: More than once (more than a few times, actually) I’ve heard Manatee County residents and visitors complain about the area’s serious shortage in quality bagels. Only a select few dedicated bagel shops can please their taste buds and most others aren’t worth spending money on, or so I’m told.
The Polo Grill & Bar is now offering Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes not one but four (four!) bars: a bagel bar, a made-to-order omelet bar, a mimosa bar and a Bloody Mary bar.
A release from the Polo Grill & Bar assures potential guests that the bagels “are REAL DEAL NY Bagels, made in NY City and baked an hour before we open for brunch. Bagels are kettle boiled, hand rolled and artisan crafted, offering old school flavors.”
With five types of bagels, six “schmears” and seven different toppings available, guests can concoct up to 210 different flavor combinations. Although, as your food blogger, I may caution you to steer away from some, like an everything bagel with strawberry cream cheese and sliced red onions on top. But hey, if that’s your thing, I don’t judge.
Reservations are not required but are encouraged. Food for one at the breakfast bar runs with a $12.50 price tag and breakfast cocktails are $5.
For reservations, call 941-782-0899, ext. 2, or visit pologrillandbar.com/reservations.
