December 6, 2016 1:53 PM

English Royal Tea service begins at Powel Crosley this spring

By Janelle O'Dea

For five weeks this spring, Simply Gourmet is offering a chance for you to get fancy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons in February and March, the Sarasota catering company will offer English Royal Tea in the upstairs area of the mansion overlooking the bay. The afternoon includes an array of sweet and savory offerings and unlimited tea served in an eclectic collection of old-fashioned tea sets, according to a release from Simply Gourmet.

Tickets are $35 per person.

What is Royal English Tea? Chef Larry Barrett, president of Simply Gourmet Caterers, explains in the release:

“Every year, the Royal Family hosts an afternoon tea for about 8,000 guests at Buckingham Palace,” says Chef Larry Barrett, president of Simply Gourmet Caterers, explaining that the tradition began in 1860 with Queen Victoria. “It’s a grand and colorful affair. Men wear suits or military uniforms, and women wear dresses with hats and gloves. The 500-foot buffet table is set with a feast and there’s tea, of course.”

Barrett is known in the community for recreating other historical foodie events, such as his reproductions of White House state dinners from the Reagan and Kennedy eras.

Guests can expect to enjoy plates such as cassis-marinated strawberry parfait, vanilla cream fruit tartlets, currant scones with Devonshire cream, double chocolate triangles, turkey and sundried tomato pinwheels and a Royal Tea sandwich medley.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Crosley Estate Foundation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving, maintaining and operating the Powel Crosley Estate. The 1920’s-era Crosley Estate was built by famous entrepreneur Powel Crosley Jr., who is known for inventing staples of American life like car radios and fax machines.

If you go

What: English Royal Tea

Where: Powel Crosley Estate

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 7-8, 14-15, March 7-8, 21-22 and 28-29

Cost: $35 per person

Reservations: 941-225-9122

