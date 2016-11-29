World of Beer participates in Giving Tuesday

Customers at World of Beer can lend a hand while enjoying a cold brew.
For Giving Tuesday, World of Beer is hosting its first “Can for a Can” event. At most World of Beer locations, customers can exchange one canned good for one canned beer on the house. Limitations apply.
All canned goods will be donated to each World of Beer tavern’s local food bank, according to a release from World of Beer.
Giving Tuesday “kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving,” according to the Giving Tuesday website. The day dedicated to charity began in 2012 and always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
To find a World of Beer location near you, visit the World of Beer website at worldofbeer.com.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
