Cravings Blog

November 25, 2016 10:12 AM

First Watch opening new restaurant in University Park

Cravings blog by Janelle O'Dea

Anything and everything food by Janelle O'Dea

By Janelle O’Dea

jodea@bradenton.com

University Park

First Watch is opening a location near its headquarters in University Park on Monday.

The new daytime cafe location, 4324 53rd Ave. E., will open at 7 a.m. It is located in front of the Publix at Lockwood Ridge Road and State Road 70. All First Watch locations are open all seven days, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The new restaurant will be 33-year-old First Watch’s seventh restaurant in Sarasota/Manatee and will employ about 25 people, according to a First Watch release.

The location will offer First Watch’s menu, full of classic breakfast favorites and healthy twists on brunch. To view the First Watch menu, visit them online at http://www.firstwatch.com/.

Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday

Related content

Cravings Blog

Comments

Videos

Kidnapped California mom released by captor, reunited with family, sheriff says

View more video

About Cravings

@jayohday

Cravings is a blog by Bradenton Herald business reporter Janelle O'Dea sharing her thoughts on all food-related topics, including the Manatee-Sarasota dining scene, agriculture, recipes, the food industry and most of all, the need for a taco truck in downtown Bradenton.

Editor's Choice Videos