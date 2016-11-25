First Watch opening new restaurant in University Park

First Watch is opening a location near its headquarters in University Park on Monday.
The new daytime cafe location, 4324 53rd Ave. E., will open at 7 a.m. It is located in front of the Publix at Lockwood Ridge Road and State Road 70. All First Watch locations are open all seven days, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The new restaurant will be 33-year-old First Watch’s seventh restaurant in Sarasota/Manatee and will employ about 25 people, according to a First Watch release.
The location will offer First Watch’s menu, full of classic breakfast favorites and healthy twists on brunch. To view the First Watch menu, visit them online at http://www.firstwatch.com/.
