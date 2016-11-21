Sage Biscuit downtown Bradenton opens this week

If you’re too tired to make breakfast on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Sage Biscuit in downtown Bradenton will be open for business.
The downtown location will open for the first time at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The Sage Biscuit team, made up of José Moreta, his son Joe Moreta and his daughter-in-law Nicole Praessel, have wanted to open a second location for years.
It wasn’t until Dave Shiplett decided earlier this year to vacate his restaurant, Soma, 1401 Manatee Ave. W., that the Sage team felt confident enough about “a combination of factors” to open the second location.
The Sage Biscuit, located on the bottom level of the Bradenton Financial Center, will be open the same hours as the Cortez Road location, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The menu will remain mostly the same, though the Moretas and Praessel may add sandwiches or other fare for the lunchtime crowd.
