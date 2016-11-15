First Watch introduces holiday menu, gift card promotion

To celebrate the start of the festive season, First Watch, a Bradenton-based daytime restaurant, has released a new limited-time holiday menu along with a bonus bucks gift card promotion.
Through New Year’s Day, First Watch guests can try three seasonal menu items:
▪ A.M. super foods bowl – coconut milk chia seed pudding topped with bananas, berries, blackberry preserves and house-made granola. Served with whole grain artisan toast topped with almond butter and Maldon sea salt.
▪ Pot roast hash – all-natural, slow-roasted beef Pot Roast in a rich demi-glace sauce with house-roasted shallots and peppers atop fresh, seasoned potatoes. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit and whole grain artisan toast with all-natural preserves.
▪ Cinnamon chip pancake breakfast – two cage-free eggs any style with a cinnamon chip pancake and your choice of bacon, turkey sausage or sausage link.
First Watch also has joined the juicing craze and gotten on board the drink-your-nutrients bandwagon. As such, they’ve added Morning Meditation to the juice bar. It’s a combination of orange, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger, agave nectar and beet.
Along with the holiday menu, First Watch is offering a bonus bucks program for anyone who purchases $100 in gift cards. Through Dec. 31, customers who purchase $100 in gift cards will receive $20 in bonus bucks at First Watch. The bucks are valid from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28.
First Watch, headquartered in Bradenton, has more than 275 restaurants in 26 states, according to a First Watch release. Locations are open every day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Bradenton-Sarasota First Watch locations
- 7118 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- 4324 53rd Ave., East Bradenton
- 8306 Market St., Bradenton
- 8383 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- 3706 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota
- 1395 Main St., Sarasota
Source: firstwatch.com
