Area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

If you don’t want to cook or aren’t sure what you’re going to do for Thanksgiving dinner, restaurants in the area have you covered.
Here’s a list of area restaurants hosting Thanksgiving Day dinners:
▪ Phillippi Creek Village Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 5365 Tamiami Trail South, Sarasota, will serve its regular full dining menu and cocktails, plus a traditional oven-roasted turkey dinner and a bourbon-pineapple glazed smoked Virginia ham dinner. Call 941-921-9465 for more information; Phillippi Creek does not take reservations.
▪ The Table Creekside, located next to the Phillippi Creek restaurant, will be open for its first Thanksgiving dinner with a full menu, complete with a selection of soups, salads, appetizers, entrées and desserts. The Table does take reservations. Call 941-921-9465 for questions or to make reservations.
▪ The Polo Grill & Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, will host a Thanksgiving buffet with carving and salad stations, a seafood display and other side dishes. The Polo Grill also offers a “Thanksgiving Carry Out” package with all the trimmings for a family of eight. For more information and reservations, call 941-782-0899, ext. 2.
▪ The Capital Grille, 180 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, will be open on Thanksgiving serving its regular dinner menu as well as a traditional Thanksgiving option. Reservations are recommended but not required. Call 941-256-3647 for more information.
▪ Mattison’s Forty-One, 7275 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, is having a dine-in Thanksgiving dinner and also has takeout meals for up to 10 people available. Both options offer a turkey dinner with traditional fixings. Call Mattison’s at 941-921-3400 by Nov. 20 to order a takeout meal or make Thanksgiving reservations.
▪ Arts & Eats, 1114 12th St. W., Bradenton, will offer a Thanksgiving buffet with smoked turkey, all the trimmings and a pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. For the full buffet menu, visit http://artsandeatsfl.com/. Call the restaurant at 941-201-6647 for more information.
▪ Pier 22, 1200 1st Ave. W., Bradenton, invites guests to enjoy an all-day traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including roasted Turkey, house-made stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, broccoli casserole, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. The full Pier 22 dinner menu will also be available. A Thanksgiving to-go meal for 4 is also available with a free bottle of wine while supplies last. Reservations are encouraged and to-go orders must be placed by Nov. 22. Call Pier 22 at 941-748-8087 for more information.
▪ Blu Mangrove, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto, will have a Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey, spiral ham, prime rib, baked mac and cheese, summer squash and an assortment of pies. For more information call 941-479-7827.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
