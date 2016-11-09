The perfect distraction from #Election2016

If you think the world is ending because of America’s choice in Tuesday’s election, you’re wrong. The world is ending because Toblerone shrunk the size of its candy bars.
After Tobleroners around the world lodged their complaints via Twitter and Facebook, the company issued a statement saying they “appreciate the passion” showed by fans of the Swiss chocolate-honey-almond nougat bars.
My favorite Facebook comment ended with, “did you even test market this?” My guess is no, because what smart person would vote yes for less chocolate?
On Tuesday night, the Toblerone Facebook and Twitter cover photos still depicted the old design of the Toblerone bar. In fact, most of Toblerone’s website pages depict the old design in one way or another. They’ve got a lot of pictures to overhaul.
Some Toblerone fans were annoyed but willing to improvise with the new design.
OK - I've put it to the test. The new #Toblerone looks underwhelming at best BUT it makes the perfect toast rack... pic.twitter.com/tdROkdwsX7— Will Foster (@wgsfoster) November 8, 2016
Britains took Toblerone’s change as a sign of life after Brexit.
Brexit just got real.— John Prescott (@johnprescott) November 8, 2016
Via @markcjgreenwood #toblerone pic.twitter.com/VyFT7KGDvv
And after Tuesday’s election results, some were convinced that Trump winning the presidency + Toblerone shrinking = apocalypse.
brexit happened. trump won. the coral reef is dead. toblerone triangles have changed. #illuminaticonfirmed— ali (@AliWoodward_) November 9, 2016
new world order initiated
But size doesn’t matter for some Toblerone fans, who declared their eternal love to the world.
I still love you @Toblerone ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ xoxo #toblerone #chocolate https://t.co/rKKwJU7luU— stephanie (@stefie8888) November 9, 2016
I’m with you, Stephanie. Toblerone will always have a place in my heart.
