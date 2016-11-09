Cravings Blog

The perfect distraction from #Election2016

If you think the world is ending because of America’s choice in Tuesday’s election, you’re wrong. The world is ending because Toblerone shrunk the size of its candy bars.

After Tobleroners around the world lodged their complaints via Twitter and Facebook, the company issued a statement saying they “appreciate the passion” showed by fans of the Swiss chocolate-honey-almond nougat bars.

My favorite Facebook comment ended with, “did you even test market this?” My guess is no, because what smart person would vote yes for less chocolate?

On Tuesday night, the Toblerone Facebook and Twitter cover photos still depicted the old design of the Toblerone bar. In fact, most of Toblerone’s website pages depict the old design in one way or another. They’ve got a lot of pictures to overhaul.

Some Toblerone fans were annoyed but willing to improvise with the new design.

Britains took Toblerone’s change as a sign of life after Brexit.

And after Tuesday’s election results, some were convinced that Trump winning the presidency + Toblerone shrinking = apocalypse.

But size doesn’t matter for some Toblerone fans, who declared their eternal love to the world.

I’m with you, Stephanie. Toblerone will always have a place in my heart.

Editor's Choice Videos