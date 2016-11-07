Wash down Election Day at World of Beer

Cravings Blog

I think it’s safe to say that everyone is wearied by the 2016 election season. To help it all go down a little easier, World of Beer is offering $1 select beers on Election Day.

In all World of Beer taverns on Tuesday, customers will receive their first beer for $1. World of Beer Bradenton, 497 Cortez Road W., opens at 2 p.m. Tuesday and closes at midnight.

“This election day, share a pint of common good at World of Beer taverns, because what better way to come together, than over a nice cold beer,” Terry Haley, vice president of marketing for World of Beer said in a release.

World of Beer taverns have 50 rotating taps along with a 30,000-beer database full of different cans, bottles and bombers from around the world. More than 75 World of Beer taverns are open in 22 states.

