National Sandwich Day deals in the Bradenton area

National Sandwich Day is here. Like Joey on Friends, everybody loves a good sandwich.
National Sandwich Day is one of many “holidays” that were reportedly invented to give companies an extra marketing push. Here’s a full calendar of food holidays throughout November and the rest of the year.
And here’s where you can find free or discounted sandwiches in the Bradenton area to celebrate the Nov. 3 sandwich holiday:
Arby’s: Sign up for Arby’s emails and receive a free Classic Roast Beef with purchase of a drink
Burger King: Burger King has a slew of deals, including a 2 for $10 Whopper meal and a 2 for $4 Croissan’wich deal
Dominoes: Order any 2 or more oven-baked sandwiches for $5.99 each
In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s Subs conducted a survey of more than 95,000 individuals about sandwich-eating habits. More than half of respondents said when they eat a sandwich, it’s a sub sandwich, while 11 percent said it’s a grilled sandwich.
Lance Crackers: The makers of Toast Chee sandwich crackers, a.k.a the cheese-and-peanut-butter ones you found in your sixth grade lunch box, are offering a BOGO deal in honor of National Sandwich Day. Download the “This is How We Sandwich” coupon at Lance.com
Quiznos: Download the Quiznos Toasty Points app and receive a free 4-inch sub
Smashburger: Download the BOGO coupon from coupons.com to buy one entrée, get one free
70 percent of people in Jersey Mike’s survey said they eat sandwiches at least twice a week
Subway: Buy one sub and drink at regular price and get one sub of equal or lesser value free. In honor of National Sandwich Day, Subway is donating “the monetary equivalent of a meal to Feeding America for each sub purchased,” according to a Subway release. Subway will not limit the number of meals donated, the release said
Some of the deals are specifically in honor of National Sandwich Day and others are deals the restaurants just happen to have available on Nov. 3.
Either way, I wish you sandwich satisfaction and happiness.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Comments