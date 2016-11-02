Cravings Blog

Joey D’s offers deals, festive atmosphere for Chicago Cubs fans

jodea@bradenton.com

Within hours after the Chicago Cubs won Game 6 of the World Series, Tommy Dennis started planning for the party he’s throwing tonight at Joey D’s.

At the Joey D’s Manatee Avenue location, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., the Chicago-sports themed restaurant is offering half-price appetizers and $10 buckets of beer. Joey D’s has TVs visible in every direction from indoor and outdoor seating for Cubs fans to watch Game 7, which starts at 8 p.m. on Fox. The series is tied at 3.

The DeSoto ship and Crewe will make an appearance and add to the hype, Dennis said. For more information, call Joey D’s at 941-753-8900.

The Cubs haven’t won the World Series since 1908, so if they win tonight, it’s sure to be a madhouse at Joey D’s and anywhere else Cubs fans land.

If you know of any other restaurants or bars hosting specials or parties for tonight’s Game 7, let me know, jodea@bradenton.com.

