Pier 22 offers bonus certificate for holiday gift card purchase

Holiday shopping is even more fun if you get a little something out of it for yourself.
Pier 22, 1200 1st Ave. W., is endorsing the treat-yourself holiday shopping mentality and offering a bonus $20 certificate for anyone who purchases a $100 gift card. The offer is available beginning Tuesday.
The $20 bonus certificates are redeemable between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13, 2017.
Gift cards are a popular choice for presents, especially for fickle recipients or for someone you don’t know that well. Prosper Insights & Analytics, a data analysis and integration company, found that almost two-thirds of shoppers purchased at least one gift card during the 2015 holiday season.
“Pier 22 cards make a great gift because they’re easier and faster to buy than traditional presents and they’re delicious gifts that the whole family can enjoy using together,” Pier 22 Executive Chef Greg Campbell said in a release.
“The Pier 22 menu emphasizes quality ingredients and 90 percent scratch-cooked items,” the release said. “Throughout the Pier 22 menu, you will find Italian favorites, indulgent Southern-style dishes and French-inspired fare. The restaurant also offers private dining and banquet rooms for those looking to celebrate a special event or occasion.”
Call Pier 22 at 941-748-8087 for more information.
