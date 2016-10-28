Riverhouse Waterfront Market kicks off holiday shopping Tuesday

The Riverhouse Reef & Grill wants to start the holiday season off right this year, and for the first time the restaurant, bar and banquet hall will host the Riverhouse Waterfront Market.
On Tuesday, more than 40 area businesses will display gift ideas for the holiday season at the “uniquely festive holiday shopping experience.” The market will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Riverfront Room, located on the second level of the Riverhouse Reef & Grill, 995 Riverside Drive, Palmetto.
Admission to the market is free, but organizers are asking attendees to bring at least one canned good or non-perishable food item for donation to the Manatee Food Bank.
Riverhouse Reef & Grill will have food and drink available for purchase.
A variety of gifts including jewelry, clothing, cosmetics, produce, desserts, health products and decor will be offered by local businesses such as Beloved Boutique, Hometown Desserts, and Tutu Daisy Handmade Children’s Clothing.
The market also will have raffles and live music.
Janelle O’Dea: 941-745-7095, @jayohday
Merchants at the Riverhouse Waterfront Market
More than 40 area businesses will offer a variety of gift ideas at the first Riverhouse Waterfront Market on Tuesday:
- Beloved Boutique
- Bradenton Ballet Christmas Nutcrackers
- Carley Jae Headbands & More
- Charley’s Boutique
- Custom Creations by Rebecca Christmas Décor
- doTERRA Essential Oils
- Eleanor’s Baskets ‘N Trays
- Fine Art by Kate
- Food Bank of Manatee
- Gallery on the Go Canvases
- Hammered by Wendy
- Hometown Desserts
- ItWorks!
- Jackalope Meadows Local Honey
- Java & Jive Espresso Bar
- KJH Designed Bowties & Aprons
- LuLaRoe
- Mary Kay
- Mazzone Olive Oil
- Palma Sola Therapies Chair Massage & Nutrition
- Pampered Chef
- Perfectly Posh
- Refreshed Furniture & Wood Signs
- Regatta Pointe Marina
- Riverhouse Reef & Grill
- Sam Black Books
- Sara Lea by the Sea Soaps & Sponges
- Skin & Tonic Facial Bar
- Southern Girl Apparel
- Stella & Dot
- Steve Sipes Music
- Sun Solutions Straw Hats
- Tastefully Simple
- Terra’s Sterling Jewelry & Gifts
- The Chameleon Natural Boutique
- The Hair Company with Paul Mitchell
- The Lace Buckle Boutique
- Tie the Knot Boutique Wedding Accessories
- Trades Of Hope Ethically Created by Women Worldwide
- Tutu Daisy Handmade Children’s Clothing
Source: Kris VanDerNoord, Riverhouse Reef & Grill events manager
