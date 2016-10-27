Lolita Tartine introduces fall 2016 menus

Oftentimes I get releases from restaurants I haven’t tried and the pictures alone entice me to take a trip.
The latest temptation to hit my inbox came from Lolita Tartine, 1419 5th St., Sarasota, with a release about the French-Moroccan restaurant’s fall menus. Owners Geraldine and Christophe Coutelle debuted new fall menus for breakfast, lunch, happy hour and dinner about a week ago.
The fall menus are, according to the restaurant, an expansion on current clients’ favorite choices, the new availability of certain fresh ingredients, and items the Coutelles like themselves.
“We get such positive feedback from our clients on certain dishes, and thought we should explore the idea of giving them more of what they love,” Geraldine Coutelle said in the release. “And, we are connected with several new local culinary suppliers which tap into local farms, so we are able to offer fresh ingredients, creating really flavorful dishes.”
The Coutelles also own C’est La Vie in downtown Sarasota, 1553 Main St. and C’est La Vie Shoppes at UTC, 8527 Cooper Creek Boulevard.
New dinner menu items include:
▪ Lentil Salad with smoked duck, fresh herbs and orange slivers
▪ House-Made Fresh Salmon Rillette (rillette is a protein preparation similar to pâté)
▪ Chicken Skewers in lime marinade with rosemary oil and fresh herbs served with house-made ratatouille (ratatouille is an eggplant-based dish with other vegetables like red peppers, zucchini, tomatoes and flavored with basil, thyme and parsley)
▪ Pan Seared Scallops with lemon beurre blanc served with a mascarpone Parmesan and arugula risotto
▪ Baked Salmon Filet with teriyaki sauce served with a duo of house-made ratatouille and rice
▪ Mussels served marinière, blue cheese or curry, and accompanied with house-made potatoes (marinière is a sauce made of butter, shallots and the cooking liquid taken from mussels steamed in white wine)
▪ Pork Tenderloin with Moutarde à l'Ancienne served with gratin dauphinoise potatoes and house-made pasta with traditional ratatouille
A new salad choice is the Salad Latina with quinoa, cucumber, tomato, raisins, shallots, olive oil and lemon.
And nobody can ever forget dessert. Lolita Tartine’s fall menus include two new dessert options: Warm Apple Crumble served with vanilla ice cream, caramel coulis and whipping cream, and Meringue served with vanilla ice cream, raspberry coulis and whipping cream.
Lolita Tartine is also offering a new Happy Hour Menu from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring a variety of French house wines and European beers for $5 along, with a new $5 Tapas menu to complement each beverage.
All the new menus are posted on the Lolita Tartine website at lolitatartine.com. Lolita Tartine can be reached at 941-952-3172.
