Blues Bar Buzz events are the pre-show to the Bradenton Blues Festival

If you’re a blues music fan and chomping at the bit for the Bradenton Blues Festival each year, this year’s the one for you.
Realize Bradenton organized three Blues Bar Buzz events, which are essentially the pre-show to the Bradenton Blues Festival. The series opened Oct. 21 at the Blue Rooster in Sarasota, and blues artists will be performing Nov. 10 and Nov. 12 at and Ace’s Live in Bradenton. Yes, you’re invited and most importantly, yes, there’s food.
Each “buzz” event will have Bradenton Blues Festival T-shirts available for $20 and limited-edition posters for $30. Moreover, general-admission tickets to the festival will be available for $25, which is $5 off the advance ticket price of $30, according to a Realize Bradenton release.
Details for the upcoming two shows:
Nov. 10, 5-7 p.m., Ace’s Live, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton: This funk-flavored, rock-soul infused “Buzz” event features Holey Miss Moley, a high-energy nine-piece band that is reminiscent of old school 70’s funk melded with disco, jazz, soul and hip-hop. Manatee Young Professionals Fall Funk event takes place alongside the “Buzz” event. There is a $5 cover charge at the door.
Nov. 12, 8 p.m., Ace’s Live: The “Buzz” series wraps up with Joe Louis Walker, a Blues Hall of Fame Inductee and four-time Blues Music Award winner. Purchase tickets in advance for $15 at www.AcesLiveMusic.com, or by calling 941-795-3886. Day-of tickets are $18 at the door.
For more information on this year’s Bradenton Blues Festival, visit www.BradentonBluesFestival.org.
