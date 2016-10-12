3 of nation’s top 4 foodie cities are in Florida

With Oct. 16 being World Food Day and Americans spending more money at food establishments than at grocery stores in 2015, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2016’s Best & Worst Foodie Cities.
Orlando ranked first, with Miami third, Tampa fourth and St. Petersburg 48th.
The top 10:
1. Orlando
2. Portland, Ore.
3. Miami
4. Tampa
5. San Francisco
6. Cincinnati
7. St. Louis
8. Salt Lake City
9. Richmond, Va.
10. Seattle
To view the full report and your city’s ranking, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-foodie-cities/7522/
