Port Manatee readies for storm season, is prepared to keep fuel supplies flowing for Floridians

As Florida enters another hurricane season, Port Manatee is as ready as ever, with capabilities to safely maintain critical operations to keep Southwest Florida fuel supplies flowing.
Consistent with the priorities of Gov. Rick Scott, Port Manatee is prepared to do everything possible within the parameters of safety to ensure that gasoline from storage tanks at the port can continue to be trucked to service stations throughout the region.
This is particularly crucial as Port Manatee has emerged as the region’s fuel powerhouse, with, on a typical day, enough gasoline coming through the port to fill the tanks of tens of thousands of Southwest Florida vehicles.
Indeed, with its heightened role in the fuel supply chain, Port Manatee this year has modified procedures and enhanced capabilities so as to be even better equipped to keep landside operations going even under circumstances in which vessel movements have been restricted by federal authorities.
For example, a federal port security grant is helping the port with installation of emergency power generation abilities at both the port headquarters office building and the Port Manatee Intermodal Center.
In addition, ample emergency supplies of food and water, as well as cots, are being put in place to support essential staffing for safely maintaining such operations as fuel truck movements. Also, to facilitate uninterrupted communications, a satellite phone system has been implemented.
Through the Port Heavy Weather Advisory Group, constant communications with the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration and liaison with a full spectrum of authorities based at Manatee County’s emergency operations center in Bradenton, Port Manatee stands ready to fulfill its integral role in regional fuel provision so long as it is safe to do so.
Throughout the 2017 hurricane season, Port Manatee was able to remain open for key landside operations, including moves of tanker trucks, even while the U.S. Coast Guard temporarily suspended vessel activity during the onslaught of Hurricane Irma. The port promptly welcomed fuel vessels back to its docks shortly after the storm passed and, furthermore, provided emergency berthing during Irma for a 600-passenger-capacity ferry.
And Port Manatee was a departure point for relief goods and communications restoration equipment shipped to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria destruction.
The specially trained team of David St. Pierre, Port Manatee’s director of public safety and security, carries out the port’s hurricane plan under the policy direction of the Manatee County Port Authority, chaired by Vanessa Baugh.
Generating more than $2.3 billion in annual impacts while supporting more than 24,000 jobs, Port Manatee takes seriously its roles in serving people near and far, not just when everything is well but all the more in trying times.
We pray the 2018 hurricane season will spare the Florida Gulf Coast, but we most assuredly urge everyone to join Port Manatee in being fully prepared with a well-thought-out, safety-focused emergency plan.
Carlos Buqueras is the executive director at Port Manatee and can be reached at cbuqueras@portmanatee.com.
