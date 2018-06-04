Investor's column: Financial planning steps to get your student ready for college

For most students, starting college is a first step toward financial independence: the best time to start taking those basic financial planning steps necessary for future success in life.
Here are a few to consider:
Developing a budget
With your student, list out the costs they’ll likely have at college by category (meals, supplies, transportation, entertainment, etc.).
Coach your student on how track these expenses regularly and to live below their means by taking advantage of student discounts, sharing expenses with roommates and practicing restraint from impulse buying.
Have them use online tools such as Mint.com to track spending and review the results with them regularly until these habits “sink in.”
Open separate bank account for the student
Several months before college starts, have them open a separate bank account so they can learn to manage and balance a checkbook before landing on campus.
For parents supplying students with spending money, send it monthly according to the aforementioned budget, so they learn to work with fixed amounts for a fixed period of time.
Establish credit
It’s good to have established credit before the student graduates from college.
Parents should consider adding a low-limit card for their student onto their own existing credit card account — as long as the issuer will report authorized users as separate borrowers to the credit bureaus (a simple way to build a credit history).
While parents should get a copy of the student’s statement to monitor spending activity, students should pay their own statement in full and on time each month as part of managing their own budget.
Get estate documents, HIPPA forms in place
Once a child turns 18, he/she is legally an adult, and parents are no longer entitled to see their child’s medical and financial records or make decisions on their behalf.
That’s why it’s important for young adults to have their own estate documents. While few 18-year-olds need a will (because they don’t own much property), all should sign a health care directive, appointing a trusted friend/relative (as agent) to make medical decisions on their behalf if they’re unable to.
The student's doctors and agent should receive a copy of this form. Also important: a signed HIPPA release (aka: the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, protecting patient privacy) giving medical practitioners permission to share information with those named on the form.
Last but not least, students should sign a general financial power of attorney, designating parents to help them with legal matters, whether the student is incapacitated or just away at college.
This document should be updated every few years.
Consider part-time work
Research indicates that students who hold a part-time job do better academically because such activity promotes productivity, organization, and time management skills, in addition to enabling a student to contribute financially to the cost of their education.
If possible, use the earnings for spending money, so the student can choose where to spend what they earn, reinforcing what they learn about managing a budget, for “real life” after college.
While parents should consider all of these steps to help get their student get set up well financially as they head off to college, once there, one of the best things parents can do is let go — to give students the freedom to work through these issues on their own.
Allow kids to “struggle” a bit financially if they mismanage their money, because dealing with the consequences now are much easier than when they are out on their own, post-college. In fact, these lessons could be as valuable as the college education itself.
Karin Grablin, CPA, is with SRQ Wealth Management, 1819 Main St., Suite 905 in Sarasota, and can be reached at 941-556-9004 or karin@srqwealth.com.
