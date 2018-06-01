Focus on Manatee: It's crucial to teach core skills to better prepare folks for workforce

CareerSource Florida recently completed a study on skills gaps in the Manatee-Sarasota region and found that the most commonly reported gaps were reliability, communication and leadership. In fact, soft skills gaps were reported at nearly four times the rate of hard skills gaps in our area.
Employers expect more of their employees. So you have a new employee who can program a high-tech precision machine. That’s great and a critical skill to have, but can they communicate clearly? Do they have a positive attitude and are adaptable to change? Can they manage time effectively and have self-confidence in their work?
What we are hearing is that the answer is no and that employers are discouraged with the lack of soft skills from new workers.
If you’ve taken leadership courses over the years then there’s a good chance one or more of them focused on Steven Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Effective People. These might ring a bell: Be proactive. Put first things first. Begin with the end in mind. Think win/win. Seek first to understand, then to be understood. Synergize.
Over the past year we embraced the 7 Habits within our culture here at CareerSource Suncoast, and all new team members go through a two-day intensive training. The results are a team that is proactive with their work, knows how to prioritize, sets attainable yet challenging goals, and is fully committed to providing the best service to our clients — employers and career seekers.
A successful career seeker must approach their job search with a positive mindset and clear plan, but that can be hard to do when someone is coming from a tough situation. Our career coaches have been trained to teach the 7 Habits and regardless of an individual’s situation, the takeaways of this course not only provide tools for success in a career seeker’s professional life, but also their personal life.
It is a difficult task to teach soft skills, and some have expressed that it’s impossible to teach them. But, I believe we have a program here that’s unique and can teach these core skills and better prepare folks for the workforce.
We are taking on this task and since our team has such success with Covey’s 7 Habits, we know that the career seekers we work with will also benefit. Purchasing the rights to use this concept is no easy task. Companies all over the world pay sizeable amounts to send employees to this training. But, we are listening to what employers need and what they need are workers with soft skills.
We are committed to preparing career seekers with the skills needed to be successful in a career. It’s a significant investment and we are determined to deliver.
Classes are held throughout the week at our career centers and are free to all who attend. We believe this is a worthwhile investment not only for folks who are out of work, but people who are employed and need motivation to move forward with something bigger and better.
This is not only an investment in our team and career seekers, but is an investment in the community and our employers. We invite you to sit in on a session and get a feel for what we are preparing your future workforce for.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
