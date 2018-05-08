Giving Back: Here's why the 2018 Giving Challenge was historic in so many ways

It’s crazy out there.
Unless you live in the observation tower at Robinson Preserve without a cell phone, you cannot escape the headlines about addiction, poverty, overcrowded animal shelters, shrinking native habitat, climate change, food insecurity and homelessness.
Our belief that the world is actually getting brighter, not dimmer, can seem limited at times.
Last week in a 24-hour period, there were 74,684 reasons to have hope. That is the number of individual charitable donations, starting at $25, made during the 2018 Giving Challenge.
Each donation will feed local programs led by smart people working diligently to address everything from access to the arts to mental health, environmental education to youth development.
The event itself was historic with the number of gifts recorded in a short period of time. Though we can speculate it was the matching dollars boldly offered by The Patterson Foundation that sweetened the pot for so many giving people, the event is a microcosm of what is possible every day here in our region.
Daily, we have the opportunity to make a difference in one or more small ways. Each adds up to create the kind of community that attracts more business, provides more opportunity for all, and offers equity to vulnerable people.
Without a big leaderboard updated in real time each time a contribution is made, how do we know the score and keep hopeful? We can all hold ourselves accountable for continued forward movement.
Here are a few ways.
Ask about achievement
Most of us already have one or more organizations in our hearts that we support through donations and volunteerism. There may be others we give to as a favor for friends or family members who have asked us.
When was the last time you stopped to ask if you really understand how each of those organizations is helping people make real gains? So often we are consumed with the positive activities we see happening, but we forget to ask the bigger questions about the actual results of those efforts.
It makes you a better advocate when you know the answer. And when the answer isn’t so clear, you can be a catalyst simply by bringing an organization back to the big picture.
Join an effort already underway
Our society places a high premium on being different. From the start, good parents rightfully encourage their children to have confidence in their individuality. I learned it first from Mister Rogers’ celebrated mantra, “There’s no one else in the whole world like you.” And then there was Margaret Mead who reminded us to always remember that we’re unique “just like everybody else.” True.
In case you didn’t count them, there were more than 600 nonprofits in the Giving Challenge. And three quarters of them serve residents of Manatee County in some way. We do not need more nonprofits.
We do need new, evolving thinking about how we continue to serve people and drive achievement in existing organizations. The best nonprofits are open to your experiences, questions, and thought leadership. They want you to participate. Seek out those organizations.
If you are thinking of starting a new charitable endeavor, always ask: what’s the unique value proposition? How are our approaches and our results truly different from another organization? Are there others to join you, and are you capable of collaborating on a shared vision?
Find your people, you can’t do it alone
The importance of connecting with other thoughtful, action-oriented people can be a big boost.
Your own level of energy skyrockets when you spend time with others who have common interests — whether it’s mentorship, wildlife, a pristine Gulf, opportunity for veterans, or early education — we become stimulated in ways that give us momentum to do more and to be more.
Think of how exciting it was to look at the leaderboard during the Giving Challenge. The power of community shown in numbers was motivation enough to want to keep giving.
Manatee Community Foundation can help introduce you to like-minded people. Our network spans hundreds of organizations and individuals ready to welcome others. If you have already been fortunate enough to find your people, be the person who actively seeks out others who are alone. It makes your world larger and our community stronger.
Don't get comfortable for too long
We cannot be everywhere, do everything or donate to every cause. But we do have the greatest opportunity of all: we can choose the social norms we will tolerate, the conditions we will allow others to endure, and the rules we set for ourselves in complacency.
You have a choice to turn the other way or to do something about an injustice you see. Sometimes that requires you to go far beyond your comfort zone in reaching out to a representative, joining a new group, or learning a new skill. Rarely has change happened without someone getting uncomfortable.
Outside of the fast-moving, attention grabbing Giving Challenge, each of us can feel personally responsible for keeping a sense of urgency and purpose in front of us when it comes to moving Manatee County forward. This a great reason to have hope every day of the year.
Susie Bowie is the executive director of the Manatee Community Foundation, a charitable foundation that strengthens the community through philanthropy, education and service — for now and for the future. Email: SBowie@ManateeCF.org. Phone: 941-747-7765.
