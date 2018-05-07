Investor's column: Here are some helpful tips for getting better organized in retirement

Once you reach your retirement years, you may think that your previous planning efforts would put you in the clear from a financial standpoint.
However, the numbers that you used in your projections are constantly changing. This means it is important to stay organized and keep on top of your financial status if you want to enjoy financial peace of mind through retirement.
That said, monitoring your efforts on a monthly basis may be overkill. A simple once- or twice-a-year review should be sufficient.
When you fall into this habit, you can stay on track to meet your future financial goals.
Here’s a few things to pay attention to:
Review last year’s spending
Your personal budget in your retired years may fluctuate considerably, and many retirees notice that their expenses tend to increase over time. But, last year’s expenses are a great baseline to work from for the next 12 months.
Review your average expenses for all categories over the last year and update your budget accordingly for the next year. Projecting your budget for the next several years is alsoworthwhile.
Of course, there are always expenses that don’t repeat each year. Anticipating and adjusting for larger one-time expenses is a good idea.
Check your debt balances
Zero debt is a great idea in retirement, but not always practical.
If you have debt entering retirement or have to incur liabilities due to special situations, having a plan to pay off the debt in a reasonable amount of time to minimize interest expense is a great idea.
Often we see credit card debt build up over time with retirees making payments too small to avoid paying a lot of interest.
Analyze investments
Just as you need to monitor your progress with debt reduction, you also need to analyze your investment accounts.
Your future income is based on how much money youwithdrawfrom your accounts now as well as how well your investment accounts grow.
It is just as important to stay on top of these accounts in your retired years as it was to stay on top of them in your pre-retirement years.
Update your net worth
You do not necessarily need a specific net worth figure to retire. You simply need enough income and growth-producing investments relative to your income expectations to make sure you can go through retirement in the style your desire without taking too much risk of running out of money.
Keep in mind that not all assets produce income. You may own a valuable asset such as a home or a boat, but if they are for personal use, they will not contribute to your income.
When reviewing net worth relative to income production leave these types of assets to the side until the time they are sold and able to be used for income production. Many retirees who properly manage their finances may see their net worth continue to increase over the years.
Financial management does not end after you retire. Those who monitor their assets, income, and expenses will have a great chance at a fulfilling financial retirement.
Tom Breiter is the president of Integra Capital Advisors, a registered investment adviser, in Bradenton. He can be reached at (941) 778-1900 or tom@integracapitaladvisors.com.
