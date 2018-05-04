Focus on Manatee: The need for talent in Manatee-Sarasota will only continue to grow

Take a walk down a street in Manatee or Sarasota counties where multiple businesses operate.
Search through the 500 job postings (representing 897 positions) in our region on employflorida.com.
Browse the nearly 5,000 job openings on all of the online job boards combined.
Speak with a business leader or anyone who works in human resources and there’s a common thread: the need for talent.
Business is booming and employers are hiring, yet there is a shortage of qualified candidates to fill these much-needed jobs.
Creating a culture of attracting and retaining talent takes more than having thriving businesses in our community. Businesses may thrive in the short-term, but in the long-term they are set up for failure without a strong pipeline of talent to help them grow.
To create a culture of talent development, we must spread our focus to issues such as developing students starting with early childhood education and K12.
Other key conversations around talent development include community-wide initiatives like affordable housing, transportation and government regulations.
All these moving parts play a crucial role in creating a community of workforce excellence.
CareerSource Suncoast, as the leader in workforce development initiatives in our region, is taking on this conversation by hosting the second annual State of Talent Conference on May 24 at the Westin Sarasota.
This year’s event brings together some of the nation’s top experts in workforce development and human resources. I’m excited to learn about new strategies on how our region can focus on key contributors to creating a great workforce.
The speaker lineup includes experts from Emsi, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Creative Class, Florida College Access Network and more. We are also thrilled to have Michelle Dennard, the president and CEO of CareerSource Florida, speak with the group on creating economic opportunities through workforce excellence.
This information-packed day certainly will get the conversation rolling on the importance of workforce initiatives.
We learned last year that the attendees of the first State of Talent Conference were immediately able to implement some of the takeaways from the day at their own organizations.
This year you should expect conversations and takeaways around creating a stronger talent pipeline through K12 initiatives, robotics and automation, internships, employer leadership, and the business’ role in community initiatives that attract talent such as affordable housing and transportation.
For more information or to register for the 2018 State of Talent Conference, visit stateoftalent.org.
Ted Ehrlichman, president and CEO of CareerSource Suncoast, writes about workforce issues across the region.
