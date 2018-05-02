Gadget Guru: Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball mouse review

Logitech’s MX Ergo ($99.99) is a perfect choice for a wireless trackball mouse. And if you’ve never used a trackball mouse, you need to — don’t be intimidated by its appearance.
The ergonomic mouse comfortably sits in your hand, which Logitech states delivers 20 percent less muscular strain than a regular mouse.
To help achieve the comfort, the MX Ergo is built with an adjustable hinge for personalization. This includes getting the right angle between zero and 20 degrees.
You might not think a mouse with adjustments is necessary, but after you use it for a few minutes, you’ll see the advantages.
Or, more accurately, you’ll feel the advantages.
A trackball mouse has all the features you expect from a mouse, including left and right clicks, smooth scrolling and rolling trackball mounted into the frame. With Logitech options settings, you can customize buttons for an even greater personalization.
Inside is a rechargeable battery rated for four mounts of use before a USB charge is needed.
Logitech’s Flow technology allows for multi-computer workflow, so you can have the mouse connected to a pair of devices simultaneously. Also, you can copy and paste between connected devices.
For wireless connectivity, you have a choice between Bluetooth or through the included Logitech Unifying receiver.
More information: logitech.com
Phone mount
I’ve seen many gadget companies over the years that inaccurately include the words all-in-one in the title of products. But when that phrase is used and it works, we have a winner.
Such is the case with DE World’s all-In-one phone mount ($29.99).
I can say that because I’ve used it on land, water and air, taking it for a test drive on a recent flight attached to my seat tray and my rental car’s dashboard and window.
A few days later, I used it on my boat’s dashboard. I didn’t use it for phone calls, but it did give me great access for controlling my music.
The mount is universal, so it securely holds most smartphones with a fully padded holster and allows for full access to the front facing LCD and button controls.
A suction cup holds the phone in place and is easily released without damaging the surface. You can have a smartphone angled vertical or horizontal.
With the Grip all-in-one, you can angle it in most any direction with ease, using the locking ball head. The arm extends from 4.9 inches to 8.3-inches and gives you a 225-degree pivot.
In addition to the suction mount, the versatile system includes a dashboard grip-pad, vent mount, 3M adhesive mount and even a CD slot mount. The latter of which gives you 360-degree rotation.
More: watchmegrip.com $29.99
Sleep device
Adaptive Sound Technologies Inc.’s LectroFan Kinder Bedtime Buddy ($59.95) is a smartphone-controlled sleeping device designed to produce sounds for a smooth sleeping environment for children.
The palm-sized device is designed to help create perfect sleeping habits at an early age with the help of today’s technology.
Setting it up and controlling it is simple. Plug it into an AC wall outlet and download the free app (iOS and Android), which gives you control of 75 noise sounds, soft night lights, volume and fan settings.
With the app ,you can choose the night light shade from a rainbow of colors you’ll see glow on a top side LCD.
Adaptive was creative in naming some of the sounds, including ball game, coffee shop and ocean cruise.
There’s no need for WiFi; pairing is done when you open the app, and then you’ll have a 50-foot range.
More: soundofsleep.com $59.93
Contact Gregg Ellman at greggellman@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter: @greggellman
