Focus on Manatee: Small businesses drive our progress locally and nationally

This week, communities across the country are shining a light on the critical economic foundation small businesses provide.
Every year since 1963, the President of the United States has issued a proclamation announcing National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of entrepreneurs and small business owners.
Did you know that two of every three jobs in the U.S. are created by small businesses? From retail shops on your neighborhood street corner to high-tech startups hoping to launch innovative services, small businesses are the backbone of our economy.
Big thinkers who start small businesses drive our country’s progress. Added to all of this are the authenticity, vibrancy and unique fabric that small businesses contribute to our communities.
This week, the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, with the majority of our 2,000 member businesses and organizations consisting of small businesses, is focused on highlighting the importance of small businesses and entrepreneurs.
We will be sharing interesting facts and statistics through social media and highlighting several champions of our small business community. On Thursday, the Chamber will join the Bradenton Marauders to celebrate Small Business Night at LECOM Park. We hope to see you at the ballpark.
Also this week, the Manatee Chamber opens nominations for the 39th annual Small Business of the Year Awards.
Each year the Chamber partners with the Bradenton Herald to honor outstanding small businesses and their owners who, in addition to running successful small businesses and creating jobs, are going above and beyond in serving and giving back to our community.
These small business owners have passion, take risk, and work tirelessly to provide products and services while delivering outstanding customer service.
I encourage you to consider submitting a nomination. Past winners will tell you that while they did not seek the recognition, it made a huge difference for their business and employees.
Think about the companies with which you do business. Then visit ManateeChamber.com/Nomination to tell us about them. We’ll celebrate all nominees, finalists, and winners at a very special awards luncheon on Aug. 17.
This week also marks the final week that the Chamber is accepting nominations for the sixth annual Champions of Healthcare Awards. These awards seek to recognize individual, businesses, non-profits, and programs that contribute to the health of our community.
There are nine award categories to cover volunteers, students, medical professionals, companies, community organizations, and more. Please visit ManateeChamber.com/HealthcareAwards to submit your nominations and then join us on June 28 for our awards breakfast.
This week, take a moment to thank a small business owner for their commitment to growing their business, creating jobs, and ensuring that our community is even more vibrant tomorrow than it is today.
Jacki Dezelski is the president of the Manatee Chamber of Commerce and can be reached at JackiD@ManateeChamber.com or 941-748-3411.
