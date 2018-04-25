Gadget Guru: Here are several must-have gadgets for the summer season

Stay bug-free with a green lawn while playing some good tunes in the water.
That’s just a sampling of what some of the must-have summer gadgets will do for you.
Bug repellent
To stop the bugs from biting, Thermacell has a few remedies. The Radius Repellent System ($49.99) is a compact solution, with a 6-hour rechargeable Lithium Ion battery creating a 110-square foot mosquito protection zone.
The replaceable ($19.99) repellent solution is good for up to 40 hours of use, which doesn’t have to be used at one time. It’s as simple as turning on and off or just use the timer.
The Patio Shield Repeller ($24.99) works with a replaceable fuel cartridge and on-board mat storage, which are good for 4 hours each and creates a zone of 51-by-15-feet of mosquito protection.
You get three mats and one fuel cartridge with each Patio Shield, which measures 3.25-by-3.25-by-9.1-inches and has a weather-resistant cap. You can get it in a choice of six colors (green, blue, red, black, white and gray). A box of 15 replacements mats and 5 fuel cartridges is $22.53.
More information: thermacell.net
Landscaping
The Scotts Gro water sensor is placed into your potted plants so you know exactly when they need a drink.
The sensor measures the moisture content in the soil and connects to a hub via WiFi to search a catalog of more than 50,000 plants so it knows when it’s time to water.
What's more, you can get a text message or an email notifying you when to give it some water. Each hub can control up to 64 sensors. A starter kit is $99.99 and includes the hub and one sensor; each additional sensor is $39.99.
The Scotts 7-zone controller ($149.99) uses real-time weather data to update your lawn’s watering schedule and needs.
It replaces your existing controller and works with the Scotts Gro Connect app (iOS or Android) to set a watering schedule or control watering manually from anywhere.
Amazon Alexa and other voice assistants also can be used to start the watering.
More: mygro.com
Bluetooth speaker
The Wonderboom Freestyle Collection portable Bluetooth speaker ($99.99) from Ultimate Ears will bring big-time sound with fashion poolside or even in the water.
It pumps out 360-degree music with the perfect amount of bass for up to 10 hours before a USB charge is needed.
Also, it’s iPX7 rated, so it can be immersed in water for 30 minutes up to a meter deep, float or even drop it from up to 5 feet. Or let it hang out with the built-in hanging loop.
A single button on top controls your music. Two Wonderbooms can be paired and they are available in a choice of five fashion trendy styles (avocado, concrete, patches, raspberry and unicorn).
More: ultimateears.com
Backup battery
Scosche has partnered with Realtree to give the GoBat 12000 ($49.99) portable backup battery a rugged camouflage look, ideal for the outdoors enthusiast or those who like to camp, bike or kayak.
It’s crafted with a military-spec 810G drop/shock construction and an IP68 waterproof/dustproof up to 3 meters.
With 12000 mAh of power, it can keep just about any portable USB gadget running and charge a smartphone up to six times.
An LED display shows the current battery level of the dual USB ports with an output of 12W/2.4A.
More: scosche.com
Wireless earbuds
Jabra’s Elite 65t wireless earbuds ($169.99) really do it all.
They have amazing sound, incredible battery life, dual microphones for hands-free calls and a great look.
The battery life gives you 5 hours on their own and 15 hours with the included charging and storage case.
One-touch access to voice assistants and an IP55 rating make them ideal for use while building up a sweat, whether working out or mowing the lawn.
With the Jabra Sound+ app users can personalize the earbuds with music profiles, how much battery life is left and even how much noise you hear.
More: jabra.com
